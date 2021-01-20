RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 138,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 114,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

RICK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $373.23 million, a P/E ratio of -60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 66.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 572,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 228,070 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

