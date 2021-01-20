Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 240,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 119,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $164.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

In related news, Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,908.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Reading International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

