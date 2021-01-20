Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) (LON:RGD) Trading Up 6.3%

Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) (LON:RGD)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.43 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). Approximately 140,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 48,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 653.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.64.

Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) Company Profile (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

