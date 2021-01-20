RealTract Price Tops $0.0001 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, RealTract has traded up 64.6% against the dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RealTract has a market cap of $556,957.07 and $1,447.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.64 or 0.00540660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00043002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.44 or 0.03874272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012954 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RET is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.