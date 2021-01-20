Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/19/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/30/2020 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,262. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after buying an additional 707,329 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,306,000 after purchasing an additional 354,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,392,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,447,000 after buying an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

