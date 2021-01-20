Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ABB (ABBN)

ABB (VTX: ABBN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 25 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 23.50 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 22 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 19.40 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 19.40 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABB Ltd. has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

