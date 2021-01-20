Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Up 18.9%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares rose 18.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 4,182,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 1,323,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

