Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 63500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$8.60 million and a P/E ratio of -33.75.

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) Company Profile (CVE:RMK)

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 190 claims and 4,750 hectares in the Bay St.

