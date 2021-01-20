Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,372.60 or 0.99772503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00012685 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars.

