Redd (RDD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,372.60 or 0.99772503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00012685 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00035841 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

