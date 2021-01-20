ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $147,604.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $37.96 million and $147,604.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,697.01 or 1.00045876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024744 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.16 or 0.00340696 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.40 or 0.00592258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00162101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002076 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004202 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars.

