Refereum Price Down 36.4% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 38% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Refereum has a market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $464.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00061710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00537433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.63 or 0.03862390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012832 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

