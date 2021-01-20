reflect.finance Market Capitalization Hits $22.53 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 79% higher against the dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00006827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00120158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00072335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00257199 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00064843 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

