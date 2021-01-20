REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Down 6.7%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.02 and last traded at $44.63. 983,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 831,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,647. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in REGENXBIO by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

