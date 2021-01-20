Ren Market Cap Hits $650.67 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Ren has traded up 76.2% against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $650.67 million and approximately $293.96 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.64 or 0.00540660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00043002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.44 or 0.03874272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012954 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 884,917,287 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.