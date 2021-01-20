renBTC Price Reaches $34,979.80 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $511.40 million and $23.23 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $34,979.80 or 0.99678695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00120274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00254410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.78 or 0.96142274 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 14,620 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

