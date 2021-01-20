Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.46 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $10.46 million and $13,510.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00517302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.13 or 0.03840360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.