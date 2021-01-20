Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $16,784.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00543598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.50 or 0.03894062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

RNDR is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

