ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.47

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 7732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -121.81 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

