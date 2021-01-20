ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.47

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 7732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -121.81 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.
In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 in the last 90 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
