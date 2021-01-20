Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $101,225.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00048321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00259764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064757 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 970,784,220 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

