Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.00

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $94.07, with a volume of 8861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

