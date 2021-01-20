Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Up 8.5%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.58 and last traded at $86.78. 1,221,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,180,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

