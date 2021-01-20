Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (RHM)

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR: RHM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/18/2021 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) stock opened at €89.46 ($105.25) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a fifty-two week high of €109.30 ($128.59). The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -214.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

