Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tilray Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tilray in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.20 price target on the stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

Tilray stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 345.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tilray by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.