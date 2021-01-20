Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 20th (BALY, BAMXF, BCKIY, BCYC, BFIN, BKE, BRY, BSM, EXPN, FVI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 20th:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.00.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) (LON:RQIH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 251 ($3.28) target price on the stock.

