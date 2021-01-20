Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PDS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS):

1/19/2021 – Precision Drilling is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/11/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/6/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

12/15/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

PDS opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

