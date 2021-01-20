Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PDS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS):
- 1/19/2021 – Precision Drilling is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/11/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 1/6/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.
- 12/15/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.
PDS opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.20.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
