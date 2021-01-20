Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 385,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 479,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock has a market cap of $134.20 million, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 42.28% and a negative net margin of 251.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

