Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 621,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 358,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

RFP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $655.53 million, a PE ratio of -114.86 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $34,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 221,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

