Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Down 8.3%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.45. 1,336,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,246,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $411.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

