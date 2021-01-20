Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading Up 8.5%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 2,480,725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,238,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Separately, TheStreet raised Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $448.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVP. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

