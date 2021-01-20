REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.90

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 13385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $706.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of REV Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.
