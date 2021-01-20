REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.90

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 13385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $706.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of REV Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

