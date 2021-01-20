ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.00. 10,175,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 2,810,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.63.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

