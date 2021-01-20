ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.00. 10,175,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 2,810,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.63.
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.
