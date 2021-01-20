RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Up 10.7%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. 244,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 97,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $56.13 million, a P/E ratio of -559.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of RF Industries worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.