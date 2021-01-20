Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) received a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

ETR RHM traded up €1.50 ($1.76) on Wednesday, hitting €89.46 ($105.25). 137,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is €84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.60. Rheinmetall AG has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €109.30 ($128.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

