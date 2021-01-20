RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Up 10.3%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 3,715,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 1,091,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.