Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SCHB stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,064. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

