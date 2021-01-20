Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $4.20 Million Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. NCR makes up approximately 1.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.09% of NCR worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NCR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. 29,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

