Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.37

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 3183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.81 million, a PE ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $91,667.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,410.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $492.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,531 shares of company stock worth $386,065 over the last 90 days. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

