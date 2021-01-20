Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.37

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 3183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.81 million, a PE ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
