Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 449,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 304,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

RMNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The company has a market cap of $541.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

In related news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $41,597.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,531 shares of company stock valued at $386,065. 61.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 110.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

