Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 3,291,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,018,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ring Energy news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti bought 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 309,700 shares of company stock valued at $218,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ring Energy by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

