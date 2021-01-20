RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Insider Praful Shah Sells 6,129 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total value of $2,297,394.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,340,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,130 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.29, for a total value of $2,294,397.70.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32.

RingCentral stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.11. 811,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -307.40 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $405.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

