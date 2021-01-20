RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,318 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for approximately 1.7% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.11% of RingCentral worth $37,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in RingCentral by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in RingCentral by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $61,316,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,876 shares of company stock worth $65,427,125 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $372.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.11 and its 200-day moving average is $302.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -303.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.