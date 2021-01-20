Rio Tinto Group to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $9.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 204,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

