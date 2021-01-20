RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

RIOCF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS RIOCF remained flat at $$13.86 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,769. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.