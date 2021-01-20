Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Hits $25.67 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $25.67 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00063783 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

