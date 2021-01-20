RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.3% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 10,420,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,533,812. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

