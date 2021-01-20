RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 113.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.3% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,801,000. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35,928 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

VEA traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,083,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,212. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06.

