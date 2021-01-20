Rivetz Price Reaches $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $436,212.10 and approximately $81.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00540171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.03918642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012895 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (RVT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

