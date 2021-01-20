RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.