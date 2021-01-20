RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLI. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

