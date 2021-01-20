Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Up 11.3%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) shot up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.92. 167,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 42,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 10.74% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

